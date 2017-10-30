Assam peaceful, investors keen to set up base here: CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (File) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (File)

Assam has transformed into a peaceful state and several investors are now looking at coming and setting up base in Guwahati, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Monday. “Assam has become peaceful and its impression of being a highly progressive state has strongly been put in place outside the state as well,” Sonowal said. He added that the law and order situation in the state has improved considerably and not only people are coming out spontaneously to participate in the last two Independence Day celebrations but investors are also showing interest to come to the state and set up base.

Sonowal said this while paying tributes to victims who died in bomb blasts at CJM Court premises and below the Ganeshguri Flyover in 2008. The chief minister said it is important to stay united to face terrorism and only collective willpower will ensure lasting peace. “We must stay united against terrorism and must defeat evil designs of forces inimical to the society’s progress. Only peace can lead to development and harmony among all sections of the society which is must for achieving lasting peace,” he said.

Extending his sympathies to the families of the victims, the chief minister said the government is committed to look after the needs of the families. He urged people to stay alert against any act of terrorism and cooperate with the government to realise the goal of a terrorism-free Assam. “Harmony and not conflict is the need of the hour and people from all section of the society must keep the bond of unity intact,” he said.

