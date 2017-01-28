Assam pays rich tributes to 140 martyrs of 1894 peasants’ revolt

Guwahati: AGP leader Prafulla Kumar (L) being presented a bouquet by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on his birth anniversary at a function in Kanaklal Barua Auditorium in Guwahati on Friday. PTI Photo(PTI12_23_2016_000066A) Guwahati: AGP leader Prafulla Kumar (L) being presented a bouquet by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on his birth anniversary at a function in Kanaklal Barua Auditorium in Guwahati on Friday. PTI Photo(PTI12_23_2016_000066A)

Assam on Saturday paid rich tributes to over 140 persons who had lost their lives in a peasants’ uprising at Patharughat in Darrang, about 60 kms from Guwahati, way back in 1894, with chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal describing it as one of the biggest peasants’ revolt in India under British rule. “The Patharughat uprising of 1894 occupies a special place in the history of India’s freedom struggle. It was one incident where over 140 peasants had attained martyrdom in a remote village in Assam over 122 years ago,” Sonowal said at a function after paying floral tributes at the martyrs’ memorial at Patharughat on Saturday.

The uprising was triggered by a British government decision in 1893 to increase agricultural tax by 70 to 80 per cent. While peasants across Assam began protests through a series of raij-mels (people’s conventions), it turned violent on January 28, 1894 after the police opened fire to disperse the agitating peasants at Patharughat.

The Assam chief minister, who underlined the need to take to story of sacrifice by such a large number of people to the entire nation, also announced his government’s plan to develop Patharughat as a tourist destination. “The government of Assam will develop Patharughat as a tourist destination which chronicles the valiant history of the martyrs of 1894 peasants’ revolt in Assam. This way, we will also make its history known to the new generation and the visiting tourists,” Sonowal said.

Expressing his government’s commitment to ensure a respectable position of the farmers’ community in every strata of society and vowed to work for giving them a life full of dignity, Sonowal also said that a Farmers’ Training and Research Centre would be set up as a befitting tribute to the peasant martyrs.

“The best tribute to the martyrs however can be paid only through hard work. I appeal to the young generation to join hands with the government in bringing about an agricultural revolution in the state. Assam has the potential to emerge as a front-runner in agricultural production in the country and can outsmart many agriculture intensive states if the farmers of the state make best use of their agricultural skills,” he said.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd