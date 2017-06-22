Assam: One electrocuted in flooded road in Guwahati; third death in one week

Guwahati: People make their way through a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Guwahati, Assam on Tuesday. PTI Photo(PTI6_13_2017_000183B) Guwahati: People make their way through a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Guwahati, Assam on Tuesday. PTI Photo(PTI6_13_2017_000183B)

Electrocution claimed the life of one more person, the third in eight days, in the Assam capital on Thursday after a large portion of the city was inundated following a heavy hour-long shower, prompting Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to call an emergency meeting of concerned officials to identify corrective measures to tackle the growing urban flood menace in Guwahati.

Dulal Malakar, an employee of a KFC outlet in the city was electrocuted when he was returning home wading through knee-deep water from work early morning in the Sugam Path locality off RG Barua Road in the heart of the city. While his body was washed away by the strong current of the rainwater that had converted the road to a river, it was only after about 30 minutes that some local residents fished it out.

While Kamrup (Metro) additional deputy commissioner Pulak Mahanta described it as an accident caused by a live electric wire that was lying touching the water, district magistrate M Angamuthu later in the day ordered a magisterial inquiry to find out the facts and also fix responsibility on officers in the Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd.

The Kamrup (Metro) administration had on June 14 – when two persons including a schoolboy had died of electrocution during floods – directed the APDCL to immediately shut down power supply whenever there was a heavy downpour in the city. Local residents held the APDCL responsible for Thursday’s death.

Meanwhile, as the Kamrup (Metro) administration released an ex gratia amount of Rs four lakh to the next of kin of the deceased from the State Disaster Relief Fund, chief minister Sonowal directed APDCL to pay an additional Rs 2.5 lakh to the victim’s family.

