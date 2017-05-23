Assam: NIA court convicts 15 in terror-funding cases

A NIA special court in Guwahati convicted 15 people in two cases of siphoning off development funds in Assam’s Dima Hasao district and their use in procuring arms and ammunition by a rebel group. (Representational Image) A NIA special court in Guwahati convicted 15 people in two cases of siphoning off development funds in Assam’s Dima Hasao district and their use in procuring arms and ammunition by a rebel group. (Representational Image)

The NIA special court here on Monday convicted 15 people in two cases of siphoning off development funds in Assam’s Dima Hasao district and their use in procuring arms and ammunition by a rebel group. Those convicted include two top rebels of terror group DHD(J) — also known as Black Widow— two elected representatives and three government officials. The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on Tuesday, a senior NIA official said.

The two cases were registered in 2009 under Sections 120B, 121, and 121A of the IPC and Section 25(1B)(A) of the Arms Act following allegations that huge sums of money allotted to NC Hills Autonomous Council were siphoned off to the DHD(J) with the help of elected representatives, government servants and contractors.

Incidentally, these were the first two cases that the NIA was entrusted with immediately after it was constituted in 2009. While the CBI is looking into the overall embezzlement of development funds, allegedly to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore, NIA was asked to probe the terror-funding aspect, an official said.

Those convicted include the then DHD(J) chairman Niranjan Hojai and “commander-in-chief” Jewel Garlosa and two elected leaders — Mohet Hojai, Chief Executive Member of the council, and Golon Daulagupu, member of the council. The three government servants convicted are former district social welfare deputy director R H Khan, then chief engineer Karuna Saikia and Jibangshu Paul. Contractors Phojendra Hojai and Jayanta Ghosh, hawala operator Malsawmkimi and arms smuggler Vanlalchana were also among the convicted. Another accused Samir Ahmed, who had earlier pleaded guilty, has already been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment by the NIA special court.

