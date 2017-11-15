Assam jobs scam: Former APSC chief Rakesh Kumar Paul’s bail rejected in bribery case

Rakesh Kumar Paul was granted bail by the Supreme Court in August but was immediately arrested in connection with a similar case. Rakesh Kumar Paul was granted bail by the Supreme Court in August but was immediately arrested in connection with a similar case.

Even as police are looking for three Assam government officers wanted in the alleged jobs-for-cash scam in Assam Public Service Commission, Gauhati High Court Tuesday rejected the bail petition of the commission’s deposed chairman, Rakesh Kumar Paul.

Justice Rumi Kumari Phukan dismissed the plea on the ground that probe into the case has reached a crucial stage. Police have so far arrested 22 officers of Assam Civil Service and Assam Police Service, who allegedly got selected by paying bribes to Paul and other members of the APSC.

Paul, appointed an APSC member and subsequently the commission’s chairman under the previous Congress government, was arrested on November 4, 2016, after a doctor, Angshumita Gogoi, alleged that she had to pay him Rs 10 lakh to get the post. Paul was granted bail by the Supreme Court in August but was immediately arrested in connection with a similar case.

The latter case was lodged under IPC Sections 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and Sections 13(1)(a)(d)(iii) and 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, after another candidate, Bedanta Bikash Das, alleged that Paul demanded Rs 15 lakh from him to get him a government job.

