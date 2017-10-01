After 30 years of service, retired Army officer asked to prove citizenship

The retired JCO said, he had missed the first date of appearing before the tribunal on September 11 as he had received the notice after that date. (Source: Twitter/ @AmanWadud) The retired JCO said, he had missed the first date of appearing before the tribunal on September 11 as he had received the notice after that date. (Source: Twitter/ @AmanWadud)

A retired Indian Army officer based in Assam has claimed that the Assam Police has sent him a notice asking him to prove that he is not an illegal Bangladeshi migrant. Mohd Azmal Haque, Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) who had retired from service on September 30, 2016, in a video on Saturday said that he had received the notice, from the Foreigners’ Tribunal, placing him in the doubtful-voter category. The notice also charged him with having entered India in 1971 without proper documents, he said. “I have served the Indian Army for 30 years,” Haque said adding that he had received the notice asking him to appear before a local tribunal on October 13 with relevant documents to prove his Indian citizenship. Haque was appointed as Junior Commissioned Officer by the former president late

The retired JCO said, he had missed the first date of appearing before the tribunal on September 11 as he had received the notice after that date, as reported by PTI. He said he will appear before the tribunal on October 13. “In 2012 also, I had received a notice saying I was a doubtful voter but I submitted all documents in the tribunal court and it had declared me as an Indian citizen”, he said. “Why do I have to be humiliated so many times? I request the prime minister, the president and the home minister to end this harassment of a proper citizen,” Haque said. He further said that in 2012 his wife Mamtaj Begum was also summoned by the tribunal to prove her citizenship.

AzmalHaque was born in Kamrup dist in 1968,his mother’s name features in NRC1951.But AssamPolice says he came to India illegally after1971 pic.twitter.com/95DdsCsBxz — Aman Wadud (@AmanWadud) September 30, 2017

The humiliation does not stop here. Azmal Haque’s wife was earlier accused as illegal immigrant. Tribunal held her an Indian citizen. pic.twitter.com/mbsGHnXSWL — Aman Wadud (@AmanWadud) September 30, 2017

AzmalHaque was appointd as JuniorComOfficer by President APJ AbdulKalam. ForeignersTribunal issued him notice to prove citizenship @adgpi pic.twitter.com/rXGHlwc2K1 — Aman Wadud (@AmanWadud) September 30, 2017

Mohd.Azmal Haque,served in Indian Army for 30yrs, Retd as Junior Com Officer,now accused of being illegal immigrant by AssamPolice. @adgpi pic.twitter.com/UYrSuyr5U5 — Aman Wadud (@AmanWadud) September 30, 2017

The issue was brought to the attention of the Army by a twitter post of lawyer and activist Aman Wadud. Replying to Wadud’s tweet, Major DP Singh, notified the Eastern Command which said, “necessary assistance will be provided to the veteran”. Meanwhile, Assam Director General of Police Mukesh Sahay has said that the police was looking into it.

Major DP, Thanks for your concern. The JCO has been contacted and necessary assistance will be provided till the issue is resolved. — EasternCommand_IA (@easterncomd) September 30, 2017

Azmal Haque’s son who studies at the Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehradun aspires to serve the Indian Army.

with PTI inputs

