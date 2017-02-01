Assam groups seek revival of buffalo, bulbul fights

Organisers of buffalo and bulbul fights in Assam have asked the state government to revive the traditional sports citing the ordinance in Tamil Nadu that lifted restrictions on bull-taming festival — Jallikattu.

“We have petitioned Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to do the needful so that we too can resume and preserve our traditional buffalo fight and bulbul fight,” Hayagriva-Madhav Mandir Parichalana Samiti President Shiva Sarma said.

Watch What Else Is making News

Ahatguri Anchalik Moh-jooj aru Bhogali Utsav Udjapan Samiti Secretary Pranabjyoti Das, who is a signatory to the petition, echoed Sarma. “Since Tamil Nadu has withdrawn all restrictions on Jallikattu, the ban on buffalo fight in Assam can also be lifted.’’

Buffalo and bulbul fights have remained prohibited in Assam since January 2015 in compliance with a Supreme Court order banning such fights.