Assam govt mulling to de-lease an acre of land in tea gardens to set up schools

Assam Education and Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Source: File) Assam Education and Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Source: File)

Assam Education and Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the state government is considering the option of de-leasing one acre of land in every tea garden for setting high schools there. This option is being considered as tea estate managements have ignored the administration’s request for land to set up high schools in every tea garden, Sarma said while addressing a ceremony here to flag-off Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) for providing healthcare facility to tea garden workers in Assam.

Stating that government land is leased to tea gardens, he said the government is only asking for a small area of the estate for setting up schools.

Sarma also said a recent decision to raise the quota in MBBS courses from 8 to 18 in government medical colleges of the state for students from the tea community will go a long way in creating a human resource pool within the community.

