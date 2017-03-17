Assam Governor urges British envoy to return Vrindavani Vastra

Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit today urged British Deputy High Commissioner, Kolkata, Bruce Bucknell to take steps to ensure return of Assam’s treasure, 16th century’s Vrindavani Vastra to the state. The Governor drew Bucknell’s attention to Assam’s treasure, Vrindavani Vastra, a drape woven by Assamese weavers during the 16th century under guidance of the Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardev and sought his help in the getting the drape back here.

It is now in Victoria and Albert Museum in London. The British diplomat, who was in Assam, met the Governor at Raj Bhavan and the duo discussed a number of issues of mutual interest, an official release said here.

The Governor pointed out that the state is rich in Eri and Muga silk, handloom and bamboo craft, and both Assam and Britain could work together in these sectors for further promotion so that both could reap rich dividends. The Governor also requested Britain’s help to organize an exhibition of Assam’s handicraft in that country.

Besies, he also called for facilitating cultural exchanges between Assam and Britain. He also appreciated the British Deputy High Commissioner’s gesture of visiting Assam and hoped that both would keep working to strengthen bilateral relations. The British Deputy High Commissioner also hailed Assam’s tourism potential which can be extensively used to facilitate people to people contact between India and Britain.

