Assam Governor, CM Sonowal pay obeisance to Goddess Kamakhya

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal after offering prayers at Kamakhya temple after the temple reopened at the end of the four-day long annual Ambubachi Mela in Guwahati on Monday. PTI Photo

Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today paid obeisance to Goddess Kamakhya and sought her blessings for the development of all sections of people of Assam. Purohit offered puja in Kamakhay Temple atop the Nilachal Hill here for the welfare of the people of Assam.

Talking to reporters in the temple complex Purohit thanked the lakhs of devotees from the country and abroad who had flocked to the famous Shakti Shrine to participate in one of the greatest spiritual gatherings of the country and making the Ambubachi mela a grand success.

The chief minister extended his gratitude to the lakhs of pilgrims for coming to Kamakhya Peeth from all over the country and abroad and making the Ambubachi Mela, ‘one of the greatest religious congregations’ a success.

“Assam is known for its hospitality and rich tradition of according highest respect to pilgrims and visitors since ages and this year’s Ambubachi Mela was not an exception as the state keeping up the tradition on a constant high, embraced lakhs of pilgrims during the five-day religious and spiritual congregation,” Sonowal told reporters.

Seeking blessings from Maa Kamakhya for peace, prosperity and progress of the state, Sonowal said, “The amity, harmony and order that prevailed throughout the five days of the festival have really made the Ambubachi Mela truly a unique pilgrimage”.

He also sought to transform Ambubachi Mela into one of the greatest tourist attractions and make it even cleaner, greener and more pious and vowed to take more devotee friendly steps in coming editions of the Ambubachi Mela.

