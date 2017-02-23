Assam government to organise ‘Namami Brahmapurta’ program from March 31

Earthquake in Assam Earthquake in Assam

Taking a cue from ‘Namami Devi Narmade’ programme of Madhya Pradesh government, Assam will now launch ‘Namami Brahmapurta’ campaign in the north-eastern state from March 31 to April 4, a senior official said. “To pay fitting tribute to the river’s life-giving prosperity and countless blessings, a five-day long event, ‘Namami Brahmaputra’ is being organised under the state Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal,” Assam’s Joint Secretary and campaign in-charge, S Vishwanathan told reporters last evening. “Assam’s life and culture are deeply influenced by the rejuvenating splashes of Brahmaputra,” he said. Vishwanathan said the campaign will be launched across 21 districts along the Brahmaputra in its entire stretch from Sadiya to Dhubri.

It will serve as an ideal platform to showcase Assam’s tremendous potential as a state brimming with trade, tourism and culture opportunities, he added.

The event will start with a spectacular opening ceremony on March 31 at the riverfront of Bharalumukh, Guwahati – land of Kamakhya Temple, one of the popular ‘Shakti-peethas’ in the country, the official said.

It will include a soulful veneration of river Brahmaputra along with other attractions like indigenous sports, local food, exhibition of organic tea, display of handloom and handicrafts, cultural evenings, film festival, business meetings and symposium among others, he added.

A grand closing ceremony will be held on April 4, in which Sonowal has invited his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shirvaj Singh Chouhan, he said.

“This five day event, epic in scale and grand in reality, shall bring along business, fun and festivities for all. Brahmaputra is not called ‘lifeline of Assam’ for nothing as this perennial river presents incredible business opportunities,” said the official.

He said the National Waterways, especially NW 2 and NW 16 shall be the drivers of economic development and prosperity.