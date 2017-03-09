Assam Government to ensure SC status to 6 communities: Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (File Photo) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (File Photo)

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said his government is committed to ensure granting of Scheduled Tribe status to six communities in the state.

The state government has endorsed the demand of six communities and has urged the Centre for fulfilling their demands, the Chief Minister said while chairing a meeting.

The state government would put its demand in front of the Union Home Ministry for convening a tripartite meeting involving the Centre, the state and representatives of the six communities.

“I will personally convince the Union Home Ministry for holding a tripartite meeting and solve the issue,” he said.

The state government was taking initiatives for preservation of customs, traditions, language and literature of different ethnic communities in the state, an official release quoting Sonowal, said.

The state government was all set to launch a flagship programme for this purpose and the Chief Minister sought cooperation from all ethnic communities in this regard, the release added.