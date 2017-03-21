Assam government has launched crusade against corruption: Sarbananda Sonowal

The CM laid foundation of projects worth Rs 125 crore ranging from roads, bridges, flyover and a guest house in Nalbari district. (Representational Image) The CM laid foundation of projects worth Rs 125 crore ranging from roads, bridges, flyover and a guest house in Nalbari district. (Representational Image)

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said that his government has launched a crusade against corruption to revert the dwindling trust of the people on the Government. “Creating a corruption-free society is the most difficult job but the present government has taken the challenge of ensuring a corruption free society,” he said while inaugurating several development projects in Assam’s Nalbari district.

He urged people to keep a constant vigil on the performance of the government and also emphasised the need for close coordination between people and the government to facilitate development.

The government is not against any particular individual and said the government has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption.

The Chief Minister also appealed to all individuals to take steps to plant saplings and increase the green coverage of the society.

Assam government was committed to the development of Nalbari as one of the developed districts of the state.

The Chief Minister laid foundation of projects worth Rs 125 crore ranging from roads, bridges, flyover and a guest house in Nalbari district.

PWD Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, MP Ramen Deka, MLA Ashok Sarma and Narayan Deka, Chairman of ATDC Jayanta Mallah Baruah along with others were also present on the occasion.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now