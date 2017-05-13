Assam got Rs 7,000-cr as oil royalty, Rs 6,300-cr investment in 11 months: Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (PTI Photo) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (PTI Photo)

Assam has received Rs 7,000 crore as royalty for crude oil and investments worth Rs 6,300 crore in the first 11 months of the BJP-led government coming to power in the state, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Saturday.

Speaking at a function in Dibrugarh, his home district, Sonowal described this as a big achievement for his government, and said this had become possible because of the unconditional support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to unleash an era of development in the state.

“I must put on record Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision as also for the union government’s unconditional support to unleash an era of development in Assam and the Northeast. While Assam has received Rs 6,300 crore as crude oil royalty including arrears during the last 11 months, the state has also received over Rs 6,300 crore worth investment in various industries during the same period,” Sonowal said.

The chief minister said Assam had not seen such release of crude oil royalty and flow of funds for investments ever before. “Thanks to the prime minister’s vision for Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Assam is marching rapidly on the path of development. While projects for electrification of the railway line and doubling of railway track have taken off, a record number of projects for improvement of surface commencement have been also initiated in the past 11 months,” he said. The investments would generate direct and indirect employment for around 80,000 persons, he added.

Super-speciality hospital

Sonowal, along with Dharmendra Pradhan, Union minister of State for Petroleum and Natural gas, on Saturday also laid the foundation stone for setting up a multi-speciality hospital at Rajabari in Sivasagar district fully funded by ONGCL.

The multi-speciality hospital is being built at a sprawling area of 50 acre at a cost of Rs 312 crore under ONGCL’s CSR programme and would have 362 beds. To be named after Sukaphaa, founder of the Ahom kingdom in 1228, the hospital would be run by the Babasaheb Ambedkar Vaidyakiya Prathisthan in partnership with the ONGC.

