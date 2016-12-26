After six months, Assam gets new BJP chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass

Ranjeet Kumar Dass, who resigned as Speaker earlier in the day, took over as state BJP president at a function in the party’s state office in the presence of CM Sonowal and other senior leaders of the ruling party. Ranjeet Kumar Dass, who resigned as Speaker earlier in the day, took over as state BJP president at a function in the party’s state office in the presence of CM Sonowal and other senior leaders of the ruling party.

Six months after its former president Sarbananda Sonowal took charge as Chief Minister of Assam, the state BJP unit got a new president with State Assembly Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass assuming office in Guwahati on Sunday. Dass, who resigned as Speaker earlier in the day, took over as state BJP president at a function in the party’s state office in the presence of CM Sonowal and other senior leaders of the ruling party.

“The people of Assam gave the BJP an overwhelming majority in the assembly elections held earlier this year. I appeal to every citizen of the state to join the party,” Dass, who had submitted his resignation as Assembly Speaker to Deputy Speaker Dilip Paul on Sunday morning said.

A former journalist, Dass has been elected MLA from Sarbhog LAC in Barpeta district twice in a row since 2011. Sonowal, who was made president of the BJP state unit in April 2012, had steered the party through two crucial elections – the 2014 Lok Sabha election and the 2016 Assembly election – with massive victories for the saffron party. With Sonowal appointed chief minister on May 24 after the BJP-led alliance won the 2016 Assembly election, senior party leader Shantanu Bharali was holding the post as in-charge president since June.