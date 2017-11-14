Assam former minister’s son held in job scam

Following his surrender before the Assam Police Special Branch, Rajarshi Sen Deka was produced in court and sent to judicial custody for 14 days. (Representational photo) Following his surrender before the Assam Police Special Branch, Rajarshi Sen Deka was produced in court and sent to judicial custody for 14 days. (Representational photo)

The son of former minister Nilamoni Sen Deka surrendered before police on Monday in connection with irregularities in appointment to gazetted posts under Assam Civil Service and Assam Police Service. Rajarshi Sen Deka, who was posted as Circle Officer at Musalpur in Baksa district, was untraced for a week after police launced a crackdown against 25 officers who allegedly “bought” the gazetted posts.

Following his surrender before the Assam Police Special Branch, Deka was produced in court and sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Deka, whose father was a powerful minister in the Congress government under Tarun Gogoi, was selected for Assam Civil Service after he took the entrance examination conducted by Assam Public Service Commission in 2013.

