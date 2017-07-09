Assam floods toll rises to 26; Brahmaputra over red-mark

An aged woman along with a child wades through the flood in Morigaon district of Assam on Wednesday. PTI Photo An aged woman along with a child wades through the flood in Morigaon district of Assam on Wednesday. PTI Photo

The overall flood situation in Assam worsened on Sunday with one more death taking the toll to 26 in the current wave, while the Brahmaputra, the Barak and several of its tributaries inundating over 1000 villages in 15 districts and affecting about five lakh people. Official reports on Sunday here said one person had died in Nilambazar in Karimganj district in southern Assam, while at least 18,000 people have been shifted to temporary relief camps in different districts. Lakhimpur and Karimganj districts have remained the worst affected, with official reports putting the number of affected people in the two districts at 1.20 lakh each.

The Brahmaputra was flowing above the red mark in Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Tezpur, Goalpara and Dhubri, while it has receded below the danger level in Guwahati. The Siang, which flows in from the Tibet region in China, was flowing above the danger level in Pasighat. The Brahmaputra has also inundated large portions of the Kaziranga National Park, with DFO Rohini Ballav Saikia saying the flood level was rapidly rising throughout Sunday. While around 55 per cent of Kaziranga is already under water, the authorities are fearing that more than 80 per cent of it would be inundated in the next two days if rains did not stop in the upstream catchment areas of the Brahmaputra in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, at least six hog deer have lost their lives in the past four days after they were knocked down by speeding vehicles while trying to cross National Highway 715 to take shelter in highlands across it, DFO Saikia said. The Kaziranga National Park authorities have put up sign-boards warning vehicles driving at above 40 km per hour on the 37-km stretch of National Highway 715 that forms the Park’s southern boundary.

PM calls Sonowal

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday afternoon called up Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal over the telephone from New Delhi and took stock of the prevailing flood situation in the state. The prime minister enquired about measures taken by Assam government to provide succour to the marooned people, and also about the damage caused by floods, an official press release said.

