Assam floods: Three die in Guwahati city, 13000 affected across state

The first wave of floods that hit Assam in the past couple of days has claimed at least three human lives so far – all occurring in Guwahati city – while official sources said that over 13,000 people in four districts have been affected so far. Unofficial sources put the Guwahati flood death figure at five. hile the Brahmaputra water-level has been rising, at least two of its tributaries – Jia-Bharali and Puthimari – apart from the Katakhal river in the Barak Valley were flowing above the danger mark, Wednesday’s flood bulletin said. In Guwahati, whole two persons including a school student were electrocuted during the massive inundation in the city due to heavy rains on Tuesday, the body of another person was fished out of the Bahini river in the heart of the city on Wednesday.

Unofficial reports said one woman died because the ambulance allegedly could not reach her due to floods, while the body of another person was fished out of the Silsako Beel. Officials however did not confirm these deaths. Kamrup (Metro) district deputy commissioner M Angamuthu said Guwahati registered an unprecedented rainfall causing wide spread inundation of the entire city on Tuesday. “While three lives were lost during that period due to various reasons like electrocution and drowning, several incidents of landslide also have occurred,” he said.

The areas worst affected by floods in the city included Anil Nagar, Lachit Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Tarun Nagar, Jyotikuchi, Ghoramora, RG Barua Road, Jorabat, Panjabari, Lamb Road and Chatribari. Several of these localities were still under water on Wednesday despite the rains having stopped. The district administration has declared Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased persons, while a magisterial enquiry has been ordered to probe the deaths caused in the city. Elsewhere in the state, over 13,000 people in 10 revenue circles under four districts have been affected by floods, of whom over 10,000 were in Lakhimpur district. The authorities have opened a few relief camps to house some of the affected people.

