Assam floods death toll rises to 150, Northeast rail link cut off for seventh day

Morigaon: A child having his meal on a boat at a flood affected village in Morigaon district of Assam on Wednesday. PTI Photo

The overall flood situation in Assam showed signs of improvement, with the water-level of the Brahmaputra and most of its tributaries significantly receding on Friday. But with eleven more human deaths reported from eight districts, the death toll in this year’s floods in Assam has risen to 150. Meanwhile, rail connectivity between the Northeast and the rest of India remained cut off for the seventh consecutive day.

While three fresh deaths occurred in Dhubri district and two in Morigaon, one death each were reported from Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, South Salmara, Kamrup and Kokrajhar, official reports said. Of the 150 human deaths so far, 60 have occurred in the second wave that began on August 10. Of the 60 deaths in the second wave, 12 occurred in Morigaon, nine each in Kokrajhar and Dhubri and seven in Bongaigaon. Also Read: Heavy rains, floods continue to batter Assam, West Bengal, Bihar; several dead, millions displaced

The railway link between Assam and the rest of India however continued to remain suspended for the seventh day after floods in Bihar caused major damage to railway tracks and bridges since August 12. A spokesman of the Northeast Frontier Railway here said it would take a few more days to restore movement of railway trains between the region and the rest of the country. Restoration work of Bridge No 3 between Kuretha and Maniyan stations in the Katihar-Malda section was expected to be completed by Friday night, the spokesman said

Supply of essential commodities including foodgrains has been severely hit because of the suspension of railway movement, which in turn has triggered off price rise across the entire Northeastern region.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday held a high-level meeting with senior officers of different central government departments to chalk out plans to find a lasting solution to the perennial flood and erosion problem of the state.

The meeting, which was held as a sequel to the announcement of Prime Minister’s Rs 2000-crore package for Assam and the North-eastern region for relief, rehabilitation, reconstruction and flood mitigation measures, also deliberated in dredging the Brahmaputra in order to enhance the water-holding capacity of the river.

The dredging of the Brahmaputra from Sadiya to Dhubri would begin from September and as many as five dredgers would be pressed into service, an official press release said. The meeting discussed issues related to construction of the Brahmaputra Expressway along both banks of the river, and decided to rope in experts and manpower of Border Roads Organisation to build the expressway with the sand and silt dug out through dredging. The Government of Assam would soon submit the detailed project report for Brahmaputra Expressway, the press release said.

