Assam floods death toll rises to 60

Kamrup: A woman with her children rows a makeshift raft across flood waters in the Kamrup district of Assam on Friday. (PTI file Photo) Kamrup: A woman with her children rows a makeshift raft across flood waters in the Kamrup district of Assam on Friday. (PTI file Photo)

Though the water-level of the Brahmaputra and most of its tributaries had considerably receded on Sunday, a fresh embankment breach in Morigaon district in central Assam has caused extensive damage since late Saturday night. The death toll in the current floods meanwhile has risen to 60 with the authorities reporting one death in Morigaon district.

The situation however continued to remain critical, especially after the Brahmaputra caused a major breach in a newly-constructed embankment in Morigaon district late Saturday night, inundating over a dozen villages in the Lahorighat sub-division. Elsewhere in the state, while houses of over 10 lakh people continued to remain under water, at least 22,000 people were still lodged in 118 relief camps.

On Sunday, South Salmara, Dhubri and Morigaon remained the worst-affected districts, as the Brahmaputra inundated fresh areas since late Saturday evening. Over three lakh people have been affected in South Salmara, followed by 1.88 lakh in Dhubri and 1.60 lakh in Morigaon. The embankment that the Brahmaputra damaged at Kathoni village in Morigaon was constructed only about three months ago.

The current wave of floods has caused extensive damage to agriculture, with the State Disaster Managament Authority putting the total crop area affected at over two lakh hectares. Farmers in Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Morigaon, Majuli, Nagaon, Jorhat, Dhubri, South Salmara, Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts have been the worst sufferers, while silt deposit has caused the most damage in Lakhimpur and Dhemaji where the flood waters have started receding in the past two days.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App