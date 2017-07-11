Assam floods: At least six hog deers killed, most of Kaziranga National Park inundated

Over 20,000 people have been shifted to 71 relief camps in ten of the worst-affected districts. (File photo) Over 20,000 people have been shifted to 71 relief camps in ten of the worst-affected districts. (File photo)

At least six hog deers have died and most of the Kaziranga National Park has been inundated as the flood situation in Assam has become worse due to the rise in the water levels of Brahmaputra, Barak and their tributaries. Due to rising water levels, wild animals are straying into higher grounds in the park. Till now, the flood has inundated more than 20 districts of the state.

The death toll in the current floods rose to 32 after seven more people were killed on Monday. The Brahmaputra continued to flow above the red mark throughout the state for the fourth consecutive day. Also, the total number of people affected rose to 12.55 lakh on Monday.

Among the seven persons dead on Monday, two deaths were reported from Jorhat district and one each from Goalpara and Golaghat, apart from the three in Lakhimpur, according to official sources.

Over 20,000 people have been shifted to 71 relief camps in ten of the worst-affected districts. Thousands of people have taken shelter on highlands and roads because of the unavailability of drinking water, sanitation. Roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged in several districts and over one lakh hectare crop area has been affected till date.

On Sunday, floods breached a portion of National Highway 15 about eight km east of North Lakhimpur town making the situation worst in the district. Because of this, road communication to Lakhimpur and Dhemaji districts as well as six Arunachal Pradesh districts for which NH 15 is the most important lifeline got cut off. Communication, however, was restored on Monday afternoon, with the authorities regulating vehicular traffic.

The North-East Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) has released huge quantities of water from its Ranganadi hydro-electric project in Lower Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh since Saturday. Floods have affected nearly three lakh people in Lakhimpur. The NDRF and SDRF personnel has rescued about 1100 persons caught in the flash floods caused due to water release by NEEPCO since Sunday night.

