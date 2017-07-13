Assam flood toll rises to 44, five more killed

Flood affected villagers take shelter on the elevated portion of a submerged road in Morigaon district, east of Guwahati, northeastern Assam. (AP Photo) Flood affected villagers take shelter on the elevated portion of a submerged road in Morigaon district, east of Guwahati, northeastern Assam. (AP Photo)

The TOll in the Assam flood has risen to 44 with five more deaths being reported on Wednesday. Official sources said one death each was reported from Majuli, Dhemaji, Sivasagar, Golaghat and Nagaon districts. While 17 lakh people have been affected in 24 districts, over 31,000 people have been lodged in 234 relief camps in 15 of the 24 districts that have been reeling under floods caused by the Brahmaputra, Barak and several of its tributaries across the state.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who visited the worst-affected Majuli district and Kaziranga National Park, said there was no shortage of funds to provide relief to the affected people. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh have been regularly taking stock of the situation. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju is visiting some of the flood-affected areas on Thursday,” Sonowal said.

“…with reports of rain receding in the eastern parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, we are expecting the flood level to recede in the next two days,” Sonowal said.

Fifty per cent of the area in Majuli and more than 73 per cent of Kaziranga National Park have been inundated.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App