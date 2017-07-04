Flood situation in Assam remains grim, over 3.5 lakh people hit; two dead

In Arunachal Pradesh road communication to several districts have been cut off due to the incessant rain and landslides. (Source: Express photo) In Arunachal Pradesh road communication to several districts have been cut off due to the incessant rain and landslides. (Source: Express photo)

With over 3.5 lakh people affected in 13 districts of Assam, the flood situation in the state continues to be grim. Incessant rains has triggered the floods and lanslides in the Northeast. A six-year-old girl was drowned on Monday when a landslide buried her house in Guwahati while another girl was killed in Assam as floods and landslides continued to disrupt life in the state.

Dipeeka Barman, a Class I student, was getting ready for school, a day before her summer vacation, when a landslide buried her tin-roofed bamboo house in Guwahati’s Panikhaiti area. Dipeeka died on her way to a hospital. Earlier, two-year-old Pallabi Narai drowned in flood-hit Lakhimpur district.

The flood has affected over 740 villages in Lakhimpur, Golaghat, Jorhat, Cachar, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Karimganj, Sonitpur, Darrang, Hojai, Majuli, Barpeta and Nagaon districts of the state. The flood waters in Karimganj district have submerged over 200 villages affecting over two lakh people making the situation worse.

Also, over 150 villages have been affected in Lakhimpur due to the floods where close to one lakh people were reported to be marooned. It has also hit standing crops in 14,884 hectares of agricultural land in the state. Most of the affected farmlands are located in Jorhat and Dhemaji districts, said an IANS report.

The administration has intensified relief and rescue operations and opened 145 relief camps in different districts housing over 21,000 people so far. The floods have also damaged infrastructure in Majuli, Biswanath, Darrang, Karimganj and other places, affecting roads and bridges and severing communication.

In Arunachal Pradesh, road communication to several districts have been cut off due to the incessant rain and landslides. The road between Itanagar and Naharlagun remained cut off since Saturday with a landslide taking away its major portion.

