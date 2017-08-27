Assam flood situation improves, but over 1.6 lakh people still suffering

The affected districts are Dhemaji, Barpeta, Chirang, Morigaon, Nagaon and Karbi Anglong (Representational Image) The affected districts are Dhemaji, Barpeta, Chirang, Morigaon, Nagaon and Karbi Anglong (Representational Image)

The flood situation in Assam improved substantially today although over 1.6 lakh people are still suffering across six districts of the state, an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report said. Over 2.03 lakh people were suffering by the latest wave of flood across six districts of the state till yesterday.

The affected districts are Dhemaji, Barpeta, Chirang, Morigaon, Nagaon and Karbi Anglong. The third wave of flood has so far claimed the lives of 73 persons across the state. With these, the total number of persons died in flood-related incidents in Assam this year is 157, including eight in Guwahati.

As per the report issued today, Morigaon is the worst affected with more than 92,000 sufferers, followed by Nagaon where 54,500 people were affected by the deluge. Currently, 343 villages are under water and nearly 25,000 hectares of crop areas are inundated, the ASDMA said.

The authorities are running 91 relief camps and distribution centres in four districts, where 24,557 people are staying at present. Currently, Dhansiri river at Numaligarh in Golaghat district, Katakhal at Matizuri in Hailakandi district and Kushiyara at Karimganj town are flowing above the danger marks.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App