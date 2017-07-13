Assam flood: Locals from Golaghat shifted to safer places, Sonowal says ready to extend help to those affected

Assam flood: Areas in Assam inundated after incessant rains causing floods; visuals from Golaghat. (Source: ANI) Assam flood: Areas in Assam inundated after incessant rains causing floods; visuals from Golaghat. (Source: ANI)

The death toll in Assam flood has risen to 44 even as several areas in the state remain inundated after incessant rains. Nearly 17 lakh people have been affected in at least 24 districts and over 31,000 people have been lodged in 234 relief camps in 15 of the 24 districts reeling under floods caused by rising water levels of the Brahmaputra, Barak and several of its tributaries across the state. Meanwhile, earlier today, locals from Golaghat area have been shifted to safer places after massive inundation.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had visited Majuli-district and Kaziranga National park on Wednesday to review the situation. He said there was no shortage of funds to provide relief to the affected people. In a statement, Sonowal said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh have been regularly taking stock of the situation. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju is visiting some of the flood-affected areas on Thursday,” he said. “Ready to extend as much possible assistance to those affected. Will do assessment and submit a report.” Also Read: Assam flood toll rises to 44, five more killed

Nearly 50 per cent of the area in Majuli and more than 73 per cent of Kaziranga National Park have been inundated.

