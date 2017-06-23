Assam flood: One more killed in Guwahati after getting electrocuted

Guwahati: People make their way through a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Guwahati, Assam on Tuesday. (PTI Photo/file) Guwahati: People make their way through a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Guwahati, Assam on Tuesday. (PTI Photo/file)

One more person was killed in Guwahati on Thursday after getting electrocuted, after a major part of the city has been inundated due to heavy rain. This was the third death in eight days in Guwahati, prompting Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to call an emergency meeting to identify corrective measures to tackle the flood.

Dulal Malakar, an employee of a KFC outlet in the city, was electrocuted when he was returning home wading through knee-deep water. The incident happened in the Sugam Path locality of RG Barua Road. It took local residents half an hour to trace his body.

