Assam floods: State govt seeks Rs 2,939 crore to repair damage

Flood affected people travel to a makeshift camp at Goroimari village in Kamrup district, Assam on Monday. (PTI Photo) Flood affected people travel to a makeshift camp at Goroimari village in Kamrup district, Assam on Monday. (PTI Photo)

On a day when a seven-member inter-ministerial team from New Delhi arrived in Assam to make an on-the-spot assessment of the damage caused by the floods, the BJP-led government of Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday sought Rs 2,393 crore assistance from the Centre to carry out repair work of various infrastructure, including major breaches caused by the Brahmaputra river and several of its tributaries.

“We have made our own preliminary assessment and submitted a detailed list of damage caused to infrastructure under various departments by the unprecedented floods. Of the Rs 2,939 crore that we have listed in our assessment, about Rs 1,800 crore would be required to repair and strengthen embankments and other flood control measures under the water resources alone,” state chief secretary VK Pipersenia said.

The central team, which is headed by V Shashank Shekhar, a joint secretary in the home ministry, later broke up into two groups and left for upper and lower Assam respectively. “The team would submit its own assessment to the Centre after its return,” chief secretary Pipersenia said. Other members of the central team are from various departments, including water resources, finance, road transport, rural development, agriculture and Niti Aayog.

Pipersenia, in a presentation before the seven-member central team, said the floods have left behind a trail of destruction, which also includes massive silt deposit on over two lakh hectare crop area. “The Brahmaputra and its tributaries have caused as many as 20 breaches on their embankments, which require to be immediately plugged as a temporary measure so that further damage is not caused. The monsoon is not yet over,” Pipersenia said.

Listing the damage caused by floods, the Assam government in its presentation said, over 1,000 roads have been damaged and 184 breached. Fifteen bridges have been badly damaged, while approaches to 187 bridges have been washed away, it said. The floods have also fully damaged over 3,000 houses belonging to individuals, apart from partially damaging about 23,000 houses in 29 districts in the past two months.

Even on Tuesday, as the floods have significantly receded and all rivers barring the Dhansiri in Golaghat district were flowing below the danger level, about 5,000 were still lodged in 19 relief camps in five districts. With one more death reported from Hojai district in central Assam, the death toll in the current floods has risen to 79.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd