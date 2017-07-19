Assam flood: 4 more deaths reported, toll reaches 69

Representational Image/ PTI Photo Representational Image/ PTI Photo

Four more deaths were reported on Tuesday taking the Assam flood death toll to 69. The overall flood scenario in the state, however, improved significantly on Tuesday with the Brahmapautra water-level going below the danger mark across the state except in Dhubri. The Brahmaputra water-level was slightly below the danger mark from Dibrugarh in the east to Goalpara in the west. The State Disaster Management Authority said it was flowing above the danger-mark only in Dhburi district in the west.

The Barak, Dhansiri and Kushiyara were other rivers which were still flowing above the red mark on Tuesday. Three more deaths were reported from Dhubri district where floods have hit over 72,000 people. Another death was reported from Dhemaji district. Most people have moved to their homes from relief camps. Officials said 17,000 continued to remain in the camps. The flood that have affected over 19 lakh people in 29 districts, have left trail of destruction, including damage to over two lakh hectare crop area, thousands of houses, numerous bridges. Shortage of drinking water has also emerged as a major issue with the flood damaging ponds, wells, handpumps and numerous rural water supply schemes.

