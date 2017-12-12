Assam: Father-son duo gunned down by ULFA in Tinsukia village

Last Friday, suspected ULFA militants fired at the manager of a tea estate under Bordumsa police station, allegedly after the estate refused to pay Rs 40 lakh that the militant faction had demanded. Last Friday, suspected ULFA militants fired at the manager of a tea estate under Bordumsa police station, allegedly after the estate refused to pay Rs 40 lakh that the militant faction had demanded.

SUSPECTED ULFA militants gunned down a father-son duo in a village under Bordumsa police station in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Monday evening.

“It is an act of the Paresh Barua faction of ULFA. A manhunt has been launched to arrest the culprits,” Tinsukia’s Superintendent of Police Mughdajyoti Mahanta said.

According to the police, a group of militants attacked the two with automatic weapons at their home around 6.45 pm. While Anteswar Mahanta died on the spot, son Karun died on way to hospital, the police said.

Anteswar was president of the village defence party of Simaluguri, and Karun a former president of the local unit of All-Assam Students’ Union (AASU).

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned the incident and directed Eastern Assam DIG R P Meena to rush to Tinsukia and take stock of the incident.

AASU general secretary Lurin Jyoti Gogoi accused the BJP-led state government of failing to protect people. Gogoi said, “We condemn the incident in the harshest of words. This government has failed to protect lives of people. The culprits should be immediately arrested and given exemplary punishment.”

