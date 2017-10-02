Assam employees to get khadi cloth; wearing once a month must soon

Himanta Biswa Sarma (File) Himanta Biswa Sarma (File)

The BJP-led government in Assam would provide khadi clothes to all its four lakh-odd employees from next year, with state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma saying that wearing khadi to work at least once a month would be made compulsory. “I am glad to announce that all the four lakh employees of the state government will get a khadi gift every year. While male employees will get two khadi shirts, female employees will get two sarees or mekhela-chador sets every year,” Sarma, speaking at a Gandhi Jayanti function at the Assam Khadi and Village Industries Board (AKVIB) here said.

Pointing out that the first set of khadi cloth would be gifted to the employees on the first day of the Assamese New Year on April 2018, Sarma said employees would have to wear khadi to their workplace at least once a month. While the government would require about Rs12 crore to meet the expenses for procuring khadi for its government, the 2017-18 state budget had allocated about Rs 5 crore for upgrading the 47 government khadi centres in the state, he said.

Meanwhile, Kamala Kanta Kalita, chairman of AKVIB said the state government would have to procure about 50 per cent of the total khadi material required to provide the employees in the current year. “We will have to procure about 50 per cent of the khadi cloth from other states this year. But we have plans to produce the entire requirement in Assam within the next two to three years,” Kalita said.

The Board, Kalita said, had already initiated a process to organise women’s groups to weave khadi material that the government would require on a big scale for providing dress materials to its employees every year. “We are setting up women’s groups who would be provided yarn for producing khadi fabric that the government would require,” Kalita said. The Assam Khadi & Village Industries Board had in the current year created a record of sorts by earning Rs 18 lakh from selling national flags, Kalita informed. “During 2016, the Board sold national flags worth Rs 16 lakh, but then the fabric was brought from other states and KVIC. This year however the entire lot of flags were made of khadi fabric woven in Assam,” he said.

The BJP government in Assam had in May this year experimented with a suggestion that government employees wear traditional dresses to their workplace every first and third Saturday of the month. Though a section of employees did comply with it for a few weeks, but with no official order making it mandatory, it has become become a forgotten chapter now.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd