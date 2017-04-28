Assam DSP in soup after Facebook post about BJP MLA

A Deputy Superintendent of Police of the Assam Police is facing departmental and criminal proceedings after he allegedly posted objectionable remarks about a woman MLA of the ruling BJP on Facebook. “We have written to the government for departmental action. A case has been registered with the CID against him after we found objectionable remarks made by him about a woman legislator on Wednesday,” Assam DGP Mukesh Sahay said.

DSP Anjan Bora is likely to be placed under suspension on Friday after the DGP wrote to the state government for necessary departmental proceedings against him on Wednesday. Bora could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.

The state BJP has also lodged an FIR against the DSP, with state president Ranjeet Kumar Dass demanding his suspension. Bora is posted as deputy commandant of the 23rd Assam Police Battalion at Manja in Karbi-Anglong district.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now