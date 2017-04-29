Assam DSP arrested for Facebook remarks against lady BJP MLA, released on bail

Anjan Bora, the DySP (Image source: Facebook) Anjan Bora, the DySP (Image source: Facebook)

A Deputy Superintendent of Police, who had hit headlines four days ago for reportedly making some defamatory and derogatory remarks against a lady legislator of the ruling BJP in Assam was on Saturday arrested, but soon released on bail.

Anjan Bora, the DySP who had made the defamatory and derogatory remarks against the lady MLA on April 25 was arrested by the CID of the Assam Police which had registered a case against him on Wednesday. The state government on the other hand has placed him under suspension, with state DGP Mukesh Sahay saying his act amounted to violation of conduct rules.

“His act amounted to violation of conduct rules and unbecoming of a government servant,” DGP Sahay told The Indian Express here on Saturday. Bora, who is currently posted as deputy commandant of the 23rd Assam Police Battalion at Manja in Karbi Anglong district, was placed under suspension in 2016 too for allegedly posting some anti-Muslim remarks on his Facebook account.

The DySP, who was produced before a judicial magistrate, however was granted bail on personal bond. The DySP had on Wednesday allegedly posted in his Facebook account certain objectionable remarks about a lady MLA of the BJP.

While the BJP has two women legislators in the Assam Assembly, Bora reportedly also ruled out one of them by her surname, thus pinpointing at one particular legislator without naming her. The present Assam Assembly has altogether eight women MLAs, of whom three belong to the Congress, two to the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and one to the AGP, besides two of the BJP.

