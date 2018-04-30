Assam: CRPF jawan ‘shoots’ self inside camp

The jawan, identified as Pradeep Kumar Sen, shot himself with his AK-56 rifle at the camp this morning. (Representational) The jawan, identified as Pradeep Kumar Sen, shot himself with his AK-56 rifle at the camp this morning. (Representational)

A CRPF jawan on Monday allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at the force’s Chariduar camp here in Assam’s Sonitpur district, police said. The jawan, identified as Pradeep Kumar Sen, shot himself with his AK-56 rifle at the camp this morning, Additional Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta said.

Preliminary investigations indicate it to be a case of suicide and why he has done this is being ascertained, he told PTI.

The body of Sen, who hailed from south Tripura, was sent for post mortem examination at Kanaklata Civil Hospital here and was later handed over to the CRPF authorities, Mahatta added.

