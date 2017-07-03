Assam cow vigilantes stop vehicles, assault drivers

The gau rakshaks thrashed the drivers and their helpers in the first reported case of such violence in Assam. (Representational) The gau rakshaks thrashed the drivers and their helpers in the first reported case of such violence in Assam. (Representational)

Cow vigilantes belonging to a local unit of the Hindu Yuva Chhatra Parishad on Sunday afternoon allegedly stopped three vehicles carrying 51 cattle on the outskirts of Guwahati and thrashed the drivers and their helpers in the first reported case of such violence in Assam.

The group stopped the vehicles at Patorkuchi. Police later seized the vehicles and handed them over to the transport department. “The police have seized three vehicles, including a truck, after some people stopped them on the National Highway under Sonapur police station while they were transporting some cows from upper Assam. We handed over the vehicles, along with the cows, to the transport department to examine if there was any violation of provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and other relevant acts,” Guwahati Police Commissioner Hiren Chandra Nath told The Indian Express.

Nath said no complaint had been lodged by anybody regarding alleged illegal transportation of cattle. “No one has also lodged any complaint of assault,” the commissioner said. Of the three vehicles, one was a truck carrying cattle from Tinsukia in upper Assam. There were two tempos carrying a couple of cows each from Sonapur to Jorabat, near here.

