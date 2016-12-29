Assam court summons Arvind Kejriwal for his defamatory remarks against PM Modi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo)

A local court has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to appear in person on a complaint alleging that he made defamatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Diphu Sub-Divisional Officer Sadar Deka Barua issued the order on Tuesday and asked Kejriwal to be present on January 30, 2017.

Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Executive Member Surjo Rongphar filed a complaint the against the Aam Aadmi Party leader in Diphu court accusing him of making defamatory remarks against the PM on his educational qualifications.

“As the Delhi Chief Minister spoke against Modi ji, so I filed the case against Kejriwal,” Rongphar, a local BJP leader, said.