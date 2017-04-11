Assam court issues bailable arrest warrant against Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal (Source: Express Photo by Amit Mehra/File) Arvind Kejriwal (Source: Express Photo by Amit Mehra/File)

A bailable warrant has been issued against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a defamation case. The case was filed against him for his tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him a “12th pass”. Naba Kumar Deka Baruah, First class Magistrate, issued Rs 10,000 warrant and summoned Kejriwal to appear before the court on May 8. The case was filed by Surjya Rongphar, member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous District Council in December last year.

Earlier, Kejriwal was to appear before the court on January 30 but he sought more time citing MCD elections. “On perusalof case record, it reveals that the accused Arvind Kejriwal has not appeared before this court on the earlier occasion on30/01/2017, availing adjournment for long duration of more than two months by a prayer as submitted by his advocate although the accused was not dispense with personal attendance by this court as provided by Section 205(I) of the CrPC, 1973 as amended up to date. Considering the above, the petition of his advocate is rejected,” Magistrate said in his order on Monday.

