Assam cop booked for passing on confidential information

An Assam Police officer has been suspended and booked for allegedly passing on confidential information to the lawyer of Subodh Biswas, who was arrested for his alleged role in an attack on an All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) office in Silapathar on March 6.

“We have filed an FIR against SSP N Rajamarthanandan for passing on certain vital confidential information about the case in which Biswas, president of Nikhil Bharat Bangali Udbastu Samanway Samiti (NBBUSS), was arrested last month,’’ said Assam Police DIG (CID) Raunak Ali Hazarika. He added that the information was given in response to an RTI query of Biswas’s lawyer, Ambika Roy, who also happens to general secretary of NBBUSS.

Rajamarthanandan had allegedly filed the query on behalf of Roy and then sent confidential information to him through e-mail. “Rajamarthanandan, who was head of the SIT (Special Investigation Team) probing the Subodh Biswas case, is also the Public Information Officer of the CID and he is suspected to have taken advantage of that position in giving out the vital information despite the fact that the CID is exempted from the purview of the RTI Act,” Hazarika told The Indian Express.

“The SSP even sent an orderly attached to him to procure an Indian Postal Order worth Rs 10 required for submission with the RTI query made by Biswas’s lawyer,’’ said Hazarika. He called Biswas’s case sensitive that involves public order. “Moreover, the SSP did all this in a very clandestine manner and did not consult any other officer,” he said. Assam DGP Mukesh Sahay said that the officer had exceeded his authority. “…the SIT headed by him has been dissolved.’’

AASU president Dipanka Nath said that the information was leaked as part of a conspiracy to help Biswas. “The SSP should be arrested.’’

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now