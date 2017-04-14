Assam: Congress share jumps by a third as BJP retains seat it ceded

BJP candidate Ranoj Pegu showing victory sign after winning bypoll to assembly seat in Dhemaji, Assam on Thursday. (PTI Photo) BJP candidate Ranoj Pegu showing victory sign after winning bypoll to assembly seat in Dhemaji, Assam on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

The BJP won the assembly byelection to Dhemaji, with Ranoj Pegu defeating Babul Sonowal of the Congress by 9,285 votes, but the Congress increased its vote share by a third in just five months, growing from 31 per cent in this segment to 41 per cent.

Pegu — originally a CPI(ML)-affiliated leader — polled 75,217 votes (share 50%) to defeat Congress rival Babul Sonowal (41%); there were three other candidates. In the November 2016 Lok Sabha byelection to Lakhimpur, surrendered by then MP Sarbananda Sonowal after becoming chief minister, HP Pegu of the Congress had polled 38,935 votes (31%) in the Dhemaji segment while BJP winner Pradan Baruah had polled 70,849. After becoming the Lakhimpur MP, Baruah surrendered his assembly seat — Dhemaji — leading to the latest bypoll.

Baruah’s victory as MP, coming in the wake of the NDA sweep of Assam in April that year, had been marked by a vast improvement for the BJP in his own assembly segment, from 41% in April to 57% in November. Little had changed for the Congress — 30% in April, 31% in November — before the leap to 41% Thursday.

“The result has made it amply clear that the popularity of the BJP is on the wane,” said Apurba Bhattacharyya, APCC senior spokesman. “The number of votes polled by our candidate has increased by nearly 27,000 in just about five months. It also clearly indicates that the popularity of Congress is on the rise.” This, Bhattacharya said, had happened even after all top leaders of the BJP-led alliance had camped in the district for several days.

Chief Minister Sonowal, while thanking the voters of Dhemaji for electing Ranoj Pegu, said it was a reflection of the people’s faith in Narendra Modi’s government at the Centre and a validation of their satisfaction with the performance of the state government

“I am glad the people have elected me,” Ranoj Pegu said. “I will work with full dedication for the constituency apart from constantly focusing on the flood problem of the state.” Pegu, an MBBS, had made at least six unsuccessful attempts in the past to win a seat in the assembly or Lok Sabha.

