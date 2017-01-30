Assam: Congress, AIUDF disrupt Governor’s speech

Creating noisy scenes, opposition Congress and AIUDF on Monday disrupted the speech of Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit in the state Assembly and forced him to end the address within seven minutes. First, AIUDF member Aminul Islam objected to Purohit’s statement on ideals of great people of the state in his address to Assam Assembly on the first day of the Budget Session.

“My government has dedicated itself to bringing about qualitative change in governance guided by the ideals of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, Mahapurush Madhavdev and Ajan Pir,” Purohit said.

Watch What Else is Making News

Islam immediately rose on his feet and said the government failed to implement ideas of these great personalities and it should be rectified. Without paying heed to the opposition member’s objection, the Governor continued his speech. “Tapping into this reservoir in the right perspective, my government has embarked upon balanced development of all the regions of the state–Barak valley, Brahmaputra valley, hills areas and plains,” Purohit said.

On this, both Congress and AIUDF started shouting. “There is no good governance. The government has totally failed to give impartial governance,” the opposition members said.

The Governor tried to pacify the members and requested them to sit till completion of the speech but in vain. Seeing no let up in opposition’s resistance, he jumped to the last paragraph of the 88-page speech and concluded his address to the House within seven minutes.

Purohit’s speech was tabled in the House and considered to be read.