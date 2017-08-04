Assam CM Sonowal sets up SIT, recommends CBI probe into minority leader’s murder

The announcement came one day after a delegation of the ABMSU and AAMSU met chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Guwahati and pressed for a CBI inquiry to identify the real culprits behind the gruesome murder. The announcement came one day after a delegation of the ABMSU and AAMSU met chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Guwahati and pressed for a CBI inquiry to identify the real culprits behind the gruesome murder.

The Assam government on Friday here constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by senior IPS officer who had till recently served in National Investigation Agency to carry out a through probe into the murder of popular minority leader and ABMSU president Lafiqul Islam that took place on Tuesday.

The announcement came one day after a delegation of the All BTC Minority Students’ Union (ABMSU) and All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU) met chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Guwahati and pressed for a CBI inquiry to identify the real culprits behind the gruesome murder. Islam was shot from point blank range at Titaguri, three km north of Kokrajhar town on Tuesday afternoon.

The SIT would be headed by Anurag Tangkha, a senior IPS officer of the rank of an IGP, who was till recently on deputation to the NIA and was involved in cracking several sensational cases through the national agency. The Assam government on Friday also wrote a letter to the union home minister recommending a CBI inquiry into the murder, a press release issued by the chief minister’s office here said.

The police meanwhile have arrested four persons in connection with the murder, among whom is one Antaz Ahmed, a local businessman who is allegedly involved in the smuggling of cattle in the region. The Assam government on Friday also handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the family of Lafikul Islam at Salakati near Kokrajhar as ex-gratia relief.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd