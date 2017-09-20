Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal’s brother dies

Only in Express
He was 69 and survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. The chief minister’s brother was unwell for some time and was undergoing treatment at AIIMS for over three months.

Girish Barua, an elder brother of Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal passed away at the AIIMS in New Delhi early Wednesday morning following protracted illness. He was 69 and survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. The chief minister’s brother was unwell for some time and was undergoing treatment at AIIMS for over three months. He breathed his last at 2.10 am, as a result of multiple system failure, an official press release said.

