Sonowal wants PM Modi to open Asia’s largest 9.15-km bridge on Brahmaputra in May

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital and invited him to the state to formally inaugurate the fourth bridge on the Brahmaputra – a 9.15-km bridge that will become the longest bridge in Asia. The bridge inauguration is slated for sometime in May.

Extending the invitation to Modi to inaugurate the bridge, chief minister Sonowal said Asia’s longest bridge that would connect Dhola with Sadiya in upper Assam – would help bring about a major transformation in surface communication in the region, an official press release issued by the CMO here said.

While Sonowal also invited Modi to also inaugurate a global investors’ summit in Guwahati in November, the CMO press release said, “The Prime Minister said he would try to make his presence felt in both the upcoming programmes.” The BJP-led Sonowal government has scheduled a two-day first-ever global investors’ summit called ‘Advantage Assam: Gateway to ASEAN’ on November 9 and 10 in Guwahati, which will be followed by a ‘Pravasi Asamiya Divas’ the next day.

Sonowal also apprised the prime minister about the steps initiated by his government to attract industrial investment. “A number of official procedures have been simplified to attract investments that include the passing of Ease of Doing Business Bill and revival of the North-East Industrial & Investment Promotion Policy (NEIIPP) and IPP with your blessings leading to investments of around Rs 6,000 crore till March 2017,” Sonowal told the PM.

He also informed the prime minister that the state government intended to make Assam a manufacturing hub in the region and Guwahati a business hub for trade with South East Asia and the ASEAN markets as part of Government of India’s Act East Policy.

Sonowal also requested the prime minister for taking steps to completely seal the Indo-Bangladesh border expeditiously in order to stop influx once and for all, the statement said. “In this context, the prime minister pointed out that sealing of the international border is one of the top priorities of the central government and that he would instruct the ministry of home affairs to take up the matter on a war footing,” it said.

