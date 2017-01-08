Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal urges NRIs to invest in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (File Photo) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (File Photo)

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday urged NRIs around the globe to join hands with the state government for the growth of Assam which, along with the entire North East, can become the new growth engine of not only of the country but for the whole of Asia.

“Future growth of India can come through its North East by Acting Eastwards to Southeast Asia and East Asia and the government would soon set up an Act East Department to explore the opportunities lying across the border in the international neighbourhood,” Sonowal said at the Chief Ministers’ Session at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bengaluru.

This would help in strengthening business, communication, investment, and cultural relations, he said.

Assam is going through massive transformation – in every sector from infrastructure to reforms, land policy, investment, good governance, connectivity, social security and welfare, he said.

“Assam is rapidly emerging as a strategic base for foreign and domestic investors to tap its vast potential. Assam’s location in combination with its rich natural resources and skilled manpower provide a natural backdrop for promising business”, an official release quoted the Chief Minister said as saying.

Sonowal said that in terms of connectivity, industrial infrastructure, natural resources and policy initiatives, Assam has a very promising and investor-friendly environment.

Assam is connected to all major cities of the country through East-West corridor, air and rail network. The state has highest number of airport density in the country with international airport at Guwahati, he said.

The waterway through the river Brahmaputra provides access to sea ports of Kolkata and Bangladesh while the proposed Trans Asian Railway and Trans Asian Highway will further improve connectivity with most of the BIMSTEC and ASEAN nations, the Chief Minister pointed out.

Sonowal later met several NRI entrepreneurs and representatives of foreign companies and sought their cooperation for industrial growth

of the state.

NRI Delegates and representatives of companies from countries like US, UK, Canada, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Philippines, Malaysia, China, Kenya, Mauritius, West Indies, and France took part in the discussion.