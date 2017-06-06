Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal unhappy with condition of NH 37

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. PTI Photo Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. PTI Photo

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has expressed displeasure over the condition of NH 37 and directed officials to complete the repair work within a stipulated timeframe. Sonowal travelled from Dibrugarh to Kaziranga after complaints from different quarters were received on the poor condition of NH 37. The chief minister asked the contractors, involved in the repair works of the National Highway, to complete the work within the stipulated timeframe, a government release said today.

“Though the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) engaged contractors to repair the highway, their failure to complete the repair work within a stipulated time has caused a lot of inconvenience to the public,” Sonowal said.

“The government is committed to provide efficient governance to the people and no compromise on public interest would be accepted,” the release quoted Sonowal as saying. “The departments and contractors engaged in highway repairing work must perform their duty with utmost sincerity and dedication in the coming days,” he said.

