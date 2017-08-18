Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal seeks early completion of Indo-Bangla fencing work

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (Source: PTI) Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (Source: PTI)

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday asked the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to complete the ongoing fencing work along the Indo-Bangladesh border and seal it completely. Sonowal also urged the Department of Telecommunication to enhance bandwidth for seamless internet connectivity in Assam.

At a meeting with top officials of the NBCC and CPWD, Sonowal asked them to complete the task on a “war footing” so that 48.11 kms of unfenced areas of the international border could be sealed, a state government statement said.

Sonowal asked the Border Security Force to use proven technology to intensify its vigil and squeeze the alleged influx and smuggling from across the border. “Fencing of the unfenced areas of Indo-Bangla border would lead to complete sealing of the border between the two geographical entities and it will also stop illegal movements from across the border,” the chief minister said.

During the meeting, the NBCC and CPWD officials pointed out that of the 48.11 kms unfenced border between Assam and Bangladesh, fencing of 13.38 kms would be completed as soon as the flood water recedes.

However, erecting fence on the remaining areas involves enormous challenges as nearly 3-km stretch particularly in Silchar sector is full of deep gorges. Sonowal asked the NBCC and CPWD to start the fencing work right from October so that the whole process can be completed before the onset of the next monsoon, the statement said.

At a separate meeting with officials of the Department of Communication, the chief minister sought upgradation and amplification of the bandwidth in Assam to bring the internet facility at par with major cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

“If this can be done the far-flung areas of Assam can be brought under the ambit of internet connectivity,” he said.

It will create an ambience conducive for spearheading a new paradigm of development in information technology, he said.

Sonowal underscored the need for Optical Fibre Cable connectivity through neighbouring Bangladesh’s Cox Bazar.

The chief minister urged the DoT to raise the number of mobile towers for seamless connectivity in the far-flung areas of the state.

