Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal requests Ram Nath Kovind for a Presidential retreat in Northeast

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal with President Ram Nath Kovind in Rashtrapati Bhawan on Saturday. (Photo: DIPR/Assam) Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal with President Ram Nath Kovind in Rashtrapati Bhawan on Saturday. (Photo: DIPR/Assam)

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday met President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi and requested him to set up a Presidential retreat somewhere in the Northeastern region in lines with the Retreat Building at Mashobra in Shimla and the Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad.

“A Presidential Retreat in the North-east, besides the existing ones in the North and South will symbolise the unity of the country apart from signifying the unity of our diverse cultures and people of the country,” a press statement issued by the chief minister’s office said.

Sonowal, during his 30-minute meeting with the President also invited him to Assam, to which the latter readily agreed, the statement said. “He (President Kovind) is looking forward to visit Assam and the North-east sometime in October-November,” the statement said. The Assam chief minister also presented him an eri chadar, a cheleng and a gamocha, all hand-woven fabrics from the state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd