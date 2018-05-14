Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal meets top officials of Vietnam government in Hanoi

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (Express Photo by Vignesh Krishnamoorthy/File)Guw Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (Express Photo by Vignesh Krishnamoorthy/File)Guw

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who is on a day’s trip to Vietnam, today met several top officials of the Vietnam government and discussed economic and other bilateral issues to boost agriculture, trade and commerce in Assam.

Sonowal held separate discussions with Ha Cong Tuan, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Government of Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Chairman of Vietnam’s External Relations Commission Hoang Binh Quan and Vice-Chairman of Central Economic Commission Cao Duc Phat at Hanoi, an official release said here.

Sonowal was accompanied by Assam’s Agriculture Minister Atul Bora and 13 MLAs during the meetings. The chief minister-led “exposure tour” has been undertaken to get a first hand exposure of the farm practice of Vietnam and to take inputs for revitalizing the agriculture sector of the state, the release added.

The meeting with Vietnam’s Deputy Agriculture Minister Ha Cong Tuan was regarding utilizing modern technology and expertise of Vietnam farmers and how it could help Assam farmers double their income.

The Chief Minister appreciated the advancements made by Vietnam in the field of paddy cultivation and requested the Deputy Minister of Agriculture to extend his country’s support in improving the agriculture production in Assam.

Sonowal, during his discussions with the Vice-Chairman of Central Economic Commission Cao Duc Phat, requested him to take steps for setting up a Consulate Office of Vietnam in Guwahati and organizing cultural and youth exchange programmes.

During his meeting with the Chairman of External Relations Commission Hoang Binh Quan, Sonowal mentioned about the thrust given to the north eastern region of India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through Act East Policy and the infrastructural advancements made in recent years.

He also emphasised on strengthening connectivity between Hanoi and Guwahati to promote tourism and trade. Quan hailed Sonowal’s leadership in deepening the bilateral relations between Vietnam and Assam and also lauded his initiative of leading the delegation to Vietnam which would go a long way to further mutual benefits, the release added.

