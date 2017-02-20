Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal meets Ram Vilas Paswan on Public Distribution System in state

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today discussed several issues related to various aspects of Public Distribution System of the state with Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan at New Delhi.

Issues related to subsidy on sugar through PDS shops, supply of rice at subsidised rats in tea gardens, wheat allotment at subsidised rate and decentralised paddy procurement from farmers by the state government were discussed in the meeting, an official release said.

Assam Chief Secretary V K Pipersenia and other top officials of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Department of state were present in the meeting.

The Chief Minister said all steps would be taken to resolve the discussed issues, the release added.