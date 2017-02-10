Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal gets NSG cover

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (File Photo) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (File Photo)

The Centre has granted Z Plus National Security Guard (NSG) cover to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. This comes four years after a VIP was last given Black Cat commando cover. In 2014, then NSG Chief JN Choudhary had said that the force could not provide security to more VIPs. Choudhary had said that the Union Home Ministry was in agreement soon after the BJP-led government came to power.

The government had so far not given NSG cover to any VIP during its almost three years in office. Even BJP Chief Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were given paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force and Central Industrial Security Force cover despite serious threat perceptions. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh was the last VIP to get NSG security during the Congress-led government’s rule in 2013.

Sources said that Sonowal would get 35 commandos for security, based on the Intelligence Bureau’s assessment of threats from outfits like the ULFA. NSG sources said that a team has reached Assam to make arrangements for the security cover.

NSG security to former Assam chief ministers Tarun Gogoi and Prafulla Kumar Mahanta were recently withdrawn. The force now provides security to 13 VIPs, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, his Punjab counterpart Parkash Singh Badal, BJP leaders L K Advani and Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

In 2014, Choudhary had said that the government was aware that VIP security was not his force’s core competence. “If anymore responsibility of VIP cover is given to us, it would dilute our capability to counter terror attacks. That is why the government is not giving us such responsibility anymore,” he had said.

He had called the NSG a lean force, as any specialised force should be. Choudhary had added that increasing VIP duties would spread it thin and make it unavailable for consistent counter-terror training, which is essential for such a force.

The idea to reduce NSG’s security duties was mooted about four years back. The force pulled out about 900 commandos from its VVIP security duties to train them for specialised operational tasks of counter-terror and counter-hijack operations for which it was raised in 1984.