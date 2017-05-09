Assam class X boards: Govt ‘fixes’ Class X pass percentage, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

ONLY ABOUT three of every 10 students taking the Class X Board examinations under the Secondary Education Board of Assam clear the exam, even though officially the pass percentage has been in the 60-65 per cent range in the last nearly 15 years, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the state Assembly on Monday.

Replying to a question in the House on regularisation of high school teachers, Sarma said, “I was surprised to get a call from the Secondary Education Board chairman on Sunday. He asked me the percentage at which the overall board’s (Class X) final results should be fixed for this year… He told me that every year the actual pass percentage hovers between 25 and 30, but the final pass percentage is fixed according to an advice from the education minister, which has been generally above 60 per cent in the last 15 years.”

The Congress, under Tarun Gogoi, had governed the state between 2001 and 2016, when the BJP-led coalition came to power. Sarma also told the House, “I not only want to draw the attention of the House to this but also want your opinion.”

Sarma named two former education ministers in the erstwhile Gogoi government under whose tenure the pass percentage was allegedly raised: Pankaj Bora and Ripun Bora. “I don’t know whether it had happened before, but I was told by the board chairman that this has been going on for long,” he added.

Calling it an “irresponsible” statement, Ripun Bora said, “I challenge him (Sarma): if he has the courage, he should engage an investigating agency…like CBI…and conduct a thorough probe to identify the guilty and punish them. If he fails, he should be ready to quit.” Bora is now president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee.

Sarma said he had had an inkling about the irregularities when he was education minister in the Gogoi Cabinet from May 2011 till July 2014, when he quit, and eventually joined the BJP, after falling out with the then chief minister. “But when the board chairman told me…I was taken aback,” he said.

